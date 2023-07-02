© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Environment
Outside/In

Hiking with your dog? Do your doo diligence!

By Jessica Hunt,
Outside/In
Published July 2, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT
A green dog poop bag on the ground.
Nate Hegyi/NHPR
/

Most dog owners know they’re supposed to scoop the poop.

But when a pup does the deed off the trail, a lot of otherwise responsible citizens find themselves wondering… Is it really better to pick it up in a plastic bag and throw it in the garbage? Isn’t dog poop… natural?

Listen to the latest edition of This, That, or The Other Thing: our series about the little decisions we make in life to try and build a more sustainable world – whether they have any effect and what we can do instead if they don’t.

This time, we’re wrestling with a major ick factor: should I leave my dog’s poop in the woods, or put it in a plastic bag and entomb it forever in a landfill? And why do otherwise environmentally-minded folks look the other way when it comes to the impact of our furry friends?

Featuring Stephanie Chow, Anthony Drouin, Ben Goldfarb, Rebecca Perlstein, Forrest Schwartz, Jennifer Williams

Watch Stephanie Chow of Pet Poo Skiddoo start composting dog waste:

Environment DogsPlasticsHiking
Jessica Hunt
Jessica previously worked as a producer for NHPR's The Exchange, wedging in as many discussions as possible about the environment, wildlife, and the outdoors. You can hear her occasionally as a substitute host on NHPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
