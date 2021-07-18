pharmaceuticals

-
New Hampshire is joining with every other state in the country in an effort to expand an already massive lawsuit against more than two dozen generic drug…
Allegations in a lawsuit filed by 44 states against major generic drug manufacturers were unsealed this week.Connecticut Attorney General William Tong,…
Senate Democrats are urging Governor Chris Sununu and Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to join 44 other states in a lawsuit against makers of generic…
The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says it is still deciding whether to join a lawsuit filed by 44 other states alleging a massive price-fixing…
New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has introduced a bill that would prohibit pharmaceutical companies from claiming tax deductions for consumer…
New Hampshire will receive a little over $70,000 as part of a multi-state settlement with a pharmaceutical company accused of off-label marketing and…
New Hampshire Gov. Maggie Hassan is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to accelerate its consideration of competing products to the EpiPen after…
Terminally ill patients in New Hampshire may soon have the right to request experimental drugs that haven’t gotten federal approval.Supporters of the…
As part of the Affordable Care Act, pharmaceutical company payments to doctors will become public information starting in 2014. But a slice of those…
Today the US Supreme Court heard arguments related to the case of a New Hampshire woman seriously injured after taking a generic drug. Mutual…