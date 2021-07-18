-
In the midst of the opioid epidemic, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is addressing the need for alternative pain management. The…
-
State lawmakers, doctors, and others in the medical profession have been hammering out new guidelines for prescribing these drugs to tackle the issue of…
-
Manchester Police say they’ve arrested nine alleged drug dealers and seized more than $90,000 worth of Oxycodone tablets.The drugs seized over the course…
-
The six New England governors are urging the U.S. Health and Human Services secretary to reverse the Food and Drug Administration's approval of a powerful…
-
The FDA has approved this drug, but across New England there’s worry that the drug will only add fuel to the fire of the region’s opiate addiction…
-
State lawmakers are wading into the debate over the controversial new painkiller Zohydro.A Senate committee will take up legislation Tuesday that would…
-
New numbers show the Granite State is near the top when it comes to abusing painkillers. Also, New Hampshire is one of only two states that does not…