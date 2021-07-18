-
A wood-burning power plant in Springfield could face more than $125,000 in federal fines after a worker died on the job last November.The federal…
-
A Connecticut construction company faces $330,000 in fines after federal officials found its workers were exposed to mercury at a job site in Portsmouth…
-
Two Workplace Deaths In N.H. Bring Total To At Least Ten This YearTwo recent incidents have brought the number of work related deaths in New Hampshire this year to at least ten.Last Sunday, a 35 year old Epsom man was…
-
The company that operates Maine's Sugarloaf USA and Sunday River, New Hampshire's Loon Mountain and seven other ski resorts will require its workers to…
-
Federal regulators say that the circus tent that collapsed during a storm last year in Lancaster killing a father and daughter and injuring dozens of…
-
Federal officials say they issued a higher number of citations and fines than usual to New Hampshire employers for exposing workers to fall hazards this…
-
The U.S. Labor Department's OSHA division is proposing a fine of nearly $64,000 against a New Hampshire manufacturer of acrylic and wooden sign holders…
-
A Vermont man found responsible for the 2010 explosion in Colebrook that killed two men and injured a third is going to prison for at least ten years.Late…
-
The Hampton textile firm Foss Manufacturing Company is facing $115,000 in fines, according to the state’s Department of Labor.That’s after a federal…
-
Federal officials say six companies building a biomass plant in Berlin have put workers at risk by not following safety regulations.The Occupational…