Officials are taking precautions after a heating oil spill near Goffstown's drinking water reservoir.It came from an Irving Oil delivery truck that…
State officials say it could be weeks before they have a long-term cleanup plan after an oil spill at the Omni Mount Washington Hotel.The spill of heavy,…
More than 100 responders from dozens of state, federal and local agencies were busy in Portsmouth Thursday, practicing their response to a hypothetical…
Federal and state agencies will act out an oil spill response scenario in Portsmouth on Thursday as part of a federal requirement to practice for a…
The Coast Guard and other agencies are finished cleaning up oily water that discharged into the Piscataqua River earlier this week.The Coast Guard says…
New Hampshire wildlife officials say several more ducks have died since nearly two dozen of the wild birds were found dead in a storm runoff basin in…
New Hampshire wildlife officials say 22 wild ducks were found dead in oil-contaminated water in a storm runoff basin at a Concord housing…
At 4:30 in the morning, a worker unloading number six oil from a barge at the Sprague River Terminal in Newington, smells fumes. He finds a leaking…