New Legislation Proposes To Study Whether NH Should Appoint Nursing Home Inspector GeneralNew Hampshire’s long-term care facilities have been hit hard by the pandemic. About 80% of the state’s COVID-related deaths have occurred in those…
A typical Christmas celebration at Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation includes lots of carolers, a buffet, and a hug-filled holiday party.But…
The state's long-term care ombudsman Susan Buxton is preparing to re-enter long-term care facilities as state and federal authorities continue the…
Editor's note: Scroll to the end of this story to read our response to N.H. Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette's recent statements on…
The coronavirus pandemic changed the way many of us do our jobs, including those of us here at NHPR - it's kept our reporters from getting out and…
Hackett Hill Center, a skilled nursing facility in Manchester, is facing a federal workplace safety investigation into the recent death of an employee.…
The New Hampshire Senate Health and Human Services Committee has signed off on a bill that would transfer an additional $25 million in federal aid to long…
Nursing homes remain at the center of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Hampshire, as state health officials announced 19 new deaths from the illness at…
New Hampshire’s long-term care facilities continue to grapple with outbreaks of COVID-19, as state officials say newly revised testing standards should…
Another nursing home patient has died in New Hampshire due to COVID-19, the state health department confirmed Friday, as officials say they are working to…