Carroll County nursing home faces $100K federal fine for violations of COVID guidelines

A nursing home in Ossipee is facing a federal fine of $100,000 following violations of COVID guidelines.

New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services inspected Mountain View Community nursing home in late March and early April of this year.

The investigation revealed that one staff member returned to work the day after testing positive for COVID, and continued to work for the following five days. Documentation from the investigation also shows issues with notifying residents and families of all COVID cases in the facility.

The nursing home, which is run by Carroll County, was originally fined around $150,000 by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In a meeting earlier this week, the county approved funds to pay a reduced fine. This was based on the county’s decision to waive the right to appeal the penalty.

