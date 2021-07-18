-
Former Manchester Police Chief Nick Willard is now New Hampshire's U.S. Marshal.The Senate unanimously confirmed Willard as U.S. marshal for the state of…
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig has nominated Assistant Chief Carlo Capano to be the Queen City's next Chief of Police. Current Manchester Police Chief Nick…
President Trump has nominated Manchester Police Chief Nick Willard for U.S. Marshal for New Hampshire.Willard, who has served as chief of police since…
The police chief in New Hampshire's largest city says two officers have been fired, with one arrested on a misconduct charge.Manchester Police Chief Nick…
The chief of police of New Hampshire’s largest city is urging people not to give money to panhandlers.Manchester Police Chief Nick Willard wrote an open…
Never one to shy away from weighing in on politics, Manchester Police Chief Nick Willard made his feelings clear in the race for governor this week,…
Manchester Police Chief Nick Willard's uninhibited style has landed him in the spotlight recently. He’s been outspoken about the state's opioid crisis and…
Manchester Police Chief Nick Willard says vitriol directed at law enforcement from the White House, politicians, and the media is to blame for putting…
After filing to run for Governor, Executive Councilor Chris Sununu told reporters it would be "crazy" to think the state can solve the opioid crisis…
The chief of police in Manchester has been named to a national task force aimed at addressing the opioid and heroin abuse crisis.Chief Nick Willard is…