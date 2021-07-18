NH Department of Education

-
Far fewer young children are attending public kindergarten and preschool programs this year, according to recently released data from the New Hampshire…
-
A task force convened by the New Hampshire Department of Education to determine how schools should re-open in the fall has sent their final…
-
With New Hampshire schools now closed, teachers are facing an unprecedented challenge: how to teach their students remotely for at least three weeks.…
-
Lawmakers on the fiscal committee voted today against accepting a $10 million federal grant for charter school expansion.This was the fourth vote in two…
-
We conclude our "Exploring Education" series with the N.H. Department of Education's Learn Everywhere program. This initiative would allow the state…