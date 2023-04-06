NH Liquor Commission program: Recycle empty booze bottles, get discounts

Kicking off a first-of-its-kind recycling program in Manchester last weekend, the New Hampshire Liquor Commission collected more than 6,300 pounds of glass. Through the end of May, customers can get money off future purchases by recycling their empty bottles.

The “Bring Back Jack” program, an initiative of the state Liquor Commission and Jack Daniel’s whiskey brand, will host collection events on Saturdays through May 20, when customers can bring empty glass wine and spirits bottles to certain New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet locations.

Glass containers are completely recyclable, the commission says, and yet Environmental Protection Agency numbers show the percentage of glass recycling in the U.S. is only 31%. More than 7 million tons of non-recycled glass waste heads to U.S. landfills each year – equaling about 5% of all waste.

Customers who bring at least 12 empty wine or spirits glass bottles to select outlet locations will receive $25 off a future purchase of $150 or more. If any of those bottles are from the Jack Daniel’s family of products, customers will receive an additional $5 discount off the purchase of a single Jack Daniel’s product.

Additionally, New Hampshire bar and restaurant owners who bring at least 107 empty glass bottles – paying homage to Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 – will receive 10% off an in-store purchase up to $10,000.

All glass bottles collected through the “Bring Jack Back” program will be processed and recycled by Recycleworks. The empty bottles will be crushed into glass cullet, and then used to make new glass bottles for beverages.

Recycling events will take place on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following outlet locations:



April 8 – Nashua (25 Coliseum Ave.)

April 15 – West Chesterfield (100 NH-9)

April 22 – West Lebanon (265 N. Plainfield Road)

April 29 – Portsmouth (605 US-1 BYP South)

May 6 – Hampton (I-95 North)

May 13 – Tilton (80 Market St.)

May 20 – Conway (234 White Mountain Highway)

For more information, visit www.LiquorandWineOutlets.com/BringBackJack.

