-
El mercado de alojamiento estatal presencia subidas de precio de departamentos. Compañías eléctricas advierten subidas de precios en cuentas de luz este mes. Consejo Brasilero cumple 1 año ayudando a inmigrantes Latinos en el estado.
-
Located in Nashua, the council helps people in New Hampshire and Massachusetts with immigration, healthcare, housing and more.
-
In a recent training, some advocates said people in this community frequently have troubling interactions with the healthcare system.
-
According to the New Hampshire Brazilian Council, this population is vulnerable to being victims of immigration scams and fraud.
-
A non-governmental organization opens its doors to those immigrants who cannot afford an immigration lawyer.