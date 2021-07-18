-
The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge began as a bold vision to preserve enough land to sustain a whole web of Arctic animals. Today, these 19 million…
-
On July 6, a federal judge ordered the shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline -- a victory for the resistance movement led by the Standing Rock Sioux…
-
Dartmouth professor Colin Calloway puts the Native American leaders that influenced George Washington in focus in his book, The Indian World of George…
-
For the most American holiday, steeped in tradition, a new book on "The Mayflower: The Families, The Voyage and The Founding of America." British…
-
Founded in 1769 as an “Indian charity school,” Dartmouth didn’t quite fulfill its charter promise to “educate and instruct the Indian youth” in its early…
-
The New Hampshire Commission on Native American Affairs says it is not satisfied with interpretive text meant to address a controversial mural at the…
-
Archaeologists with the New Hampshire Department of Historical Resources say recent discoveries at Livermore Falls may reveal the site has human history…
-
New Hampshire Students to Study Historic Site with Ties to 2 CulturesA 19th-century mill community with possible Native American ties will be this year's site for the archaeology field school's summer program, run by New…
-
Town councilors in Durham are holding off on a new resolution to create a new town holiday honoring European explorers and Native Americans on the same…
-
At the center of the weekend's turmoil in Charlottesville is a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. While New Hampshire isn't seeing much debate…