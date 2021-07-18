-
Over 220 boats and kayaks anchored in Livermore Cove to hear an orchestra perform from a pontoon boat in an event that was the first of its kind for the New Hampshire Music Festival.
In 1967, Katy Payne and her husband Roger Payne were some of the first people to hear recordings of humpback whale song — and the album they released…
When composer and traveling musician Ben Cosgrove was just 7 years old, he wrote a song called “Waves.” Since then, he’s made a career out of music…
The state is awarding $11.5 million to live music venues, stadiums and theaters as they face financial losses and an uncertain winter of cancelled and…
NHPR Calendar of Virtual and Pandemic-oriented concerts, open mics, etcJuly 13, 2020 editionDaily (or every weekday)Jud Caswell’s Morning Cordial Series ~…
Dover-based band the Soggy Po Boys have a new album interpreting the classics of New Orleans jazz. The seven-member band has been bringing jazzy, funky…
This show aired October 27th, 2019 and again October 31st, 2019.. Songs of madness, murder ballads galore, and some mighty fine Devil's music... hosted by…
The weather is starting to cool down in New Hampshire, which makes right now a great time to hear some music that calls to mind the beach and…
Certain towns in northern New Hampshire are becoming destinations for artists. But why? And can music fuel community development and growth? Jason Tors…
Concord based musician Senie Hunt will release his first studio album this weekend. The five track composition features Hunt’s impressive talents as a…