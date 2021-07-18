-
New Program Aims to Support Children of Military FamiliesNew Hampshire is launching a new initiative designed to support children and families of military personnel.Under the "Purple Star Initiative," the state…
A new bill sponsored by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen would help military families get tested for PFAS chemical exposure.The proposal would cover people who are or…
A major defense spending package will not include two key regulations for toxic PFAS chemicals – which have polluted water across New Hampshire.The…
The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is getting a new commander this year.Captain Daniel Ettlich is taking over from Captain David Hunt, who has been there since…
We sit down with Liza Mundy, author of Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II. The book outlines recently…
The United States military has identified a Marine lost at sea off the coast of the Philippines as a New Hampshire native.Officials say Cpl. Jonathan…
The second ship to have the name U.S.S. Manchester will officially get that title during a commissioning ceremony on May 26th in Portsmouth.The U.S. Navy,…
Two subcontractors have sued the company fired by the New Hampshire National Guard for what it called substandard work on hangars at Pease Air National…
New Hampshire is considering establishing a new veteran's cemetery in the town of Stark.On a 20-acre plot overgrown with brush, the cement foundations of…
Governor Chris Sununu says he disagrees with President Donald Trump’s decision to ban transgender people from serving in the armed forces. In an interview…