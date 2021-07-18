-
The state Site Evaluation Committee will decide whether to hold a special approval process for a proposed solar farm in Milford, after receiving petitions…
18 year-old Elisabeth Roadcap is a senior at Milford High. On Tuesday -- New Hampshire Primary Day -- she voted for the first time in a national election.…
Tensions Mount in Milford Over Future of SuperintendentThe Milford school board announced on Thursday that it will not fulfill a request by the local teachers' union to fire and replace the district's…
Town meeting voters in Milford will decide Tuesday whether to green-light one of the largest proposed solar arrays in the state. New Hampshire-based…
About twenty years ago, New Hampshire adopted a new option, known as SB2, for local government involving a two-part process: a deliberative session and…
The Environmental Protection Agency has settled with General Electric to pay for a completed clean-up at a Milford toxic waste site.The Fletchers Paint…
The town of Milford is considering leasing 120 acres of town property to a Manchester-based solar energy company. The company, Granite Apollo, has signed…
Anglers are advised not to eat fish from part of the Souhegan River in Milford.The Environmental Protection Agency wants people to throw back any fish…
A Milford-based manufacturer says it will break ground on a new 85,000-square foot plant this summer.Hitchiner Manufacturing casts parts for the…
On Town Meeting day tomorrow, several communities across New Hampshire will vote on whether to offer full-day kindergarten in their local school…