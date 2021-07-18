-
New Hampshire Public Radio says it will cease production of its long-running call-in show The Exchange this month, a decision made in part to reduce…
We discuss last week's attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol in D.C. while exploring how social media and disinformation campaigns contributed to this…
Newspapers in New Hampshire are in a strange position with COVID-19: lots of readers, but a steep decline in revenue as businesses close in the…
You can’t outscroll them.Political ads are bombarding social media in New Hampshire right now, as presidential candidates try to squeeze in as much…
A bill coming before the legislature next year would require news organizations in New Hampshire to update or retract stories on the internet about a…
As they face one of the largest presidential fields in generations, Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire are looking for ways to keep up with all…
Seacoast Media Group, which publishes the Portsmouth Herald and Foster’s Daily Democrat newspapers, is laying off an unknown number of staff members, the…
Nationally, newspaper readership is way down, but we talk with four New Hampshire publishers about how they're adapting and thriving. We also examine new…
More than 300 news outlets across the country published editorials today denouncing President Trump's attacks on the media. Several New Hampshire…
David Folkenflik joins us as part of our Justice & Journalism series with UNH Law School. We talk about the vast changes in journalism he's seen in recent…