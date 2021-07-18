-
White Mountains Regional High School in Whitefield is surrounded by woods, and snow capped Mount Washington looms not far away. A little ways from the…
Here’s a philosophical question for you: was math invented or was it discovered?Granite Geek David Brooks has been thinking about this question, and will…
Why is six scared of seven? Because seven, eight, nine. Jokes like this are only one example of the ways that we humans like to assign personality traits…
The town of Peterborough has quietly become the administrative headquarters of the Clay Mathematics Institute, the nonprofit organization that’s seeking…
Cryptography is a complex field of mathematics that gets more complicated every day, and yet movies that feature ciphers, code breaking and puzzles that…
M.C. Escher has been all over Manchester lately (or, at least, his work has been). The Currier Museum of Art has been featuring Escher in an exhibit that…
UNH Math Professor Receives 2014 MacArthur 'Genius' Award After Prime Number DiscoveryHe says he may just give the $625,000 award to his wife. Yitang Zhang, a professor of analytic number theory at the University of New Hampshire, is one of…
Over the past 25 years, the percentage of people with no religious affiliation has more than doubled, at the same time, the internet has been widely…
If it seems like, these days, everyone is talking about STEM - that now common acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math programs - it's…
We’ve all heard it all before: Lightning never strikes twice in the same place. That was a one in a million shot! It’s a miracle! But is there any truth…