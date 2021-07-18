Local Business

-
After an unprecedented year, employers across the Granite State are contending with questions like whether to require COVID-19 vaccinations or masks, or…
-
Holiday shopping probably looks a little different this year, for shoppers and retailers. How are you supporting local businesses in your gifting this…
-
We're in the middle of holiday shopping season, so we take a look at how shopping trends have changed, as a result of Amazon, rapid shipping, mobile…
-
An aging workforce and stagnating wages continue to trouble the Granite State, but job growth in manufacturing and tech offers hope for revitalizing our…
-
The House held a hearing Wednesday on a bill that would cut business taxes in the state.The state projects that it will lose about eighty million dollars…
-
The parent company of Stonyfield Farm is putting the New Hampshire yogurt maker up for sale.The French food giant Danone announced its plans today as it…
-
Among the slate of economic measures state lawmakers will consider next session is a bill to impose an income tax. The sponsor is well aware of what he’s…
-
Grocery lists, to-do lists, guest lists – human beings are compelled to put things into manageable order…and sometimes the result is anything but mundane.…
-
WREN (formerly the Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network) provides support, training, and networking opportunities to people operating small businesses in…
-
WREN (formerly the Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network) provides support, training, and networking opportunities to people operating small businesses in…