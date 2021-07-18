-
On Friday, July 6, we do things a little differently on the Weekly New Hampshire News Roundup.Following the tragedy at the Capital Gazette newspaper in…
5.31.17: Budget and Appropriations, The Road to Camelot, & In the Studio With Matt PattersonOn today's show:Civics 101: Budget and Appropriations"Viva La Arquitectura!" from 99% Invisible. You can listen to this story again at PRX.org. Curtis…
As head baker at King Arthur Flour, Martin Phillip makes hundreds of loaves of bread a week. But just over a decade ago, Martin was working in the…
On today's show:Feather is the complicated, feisty central character in a new YA novel called Wishbones, the third novel by Virginia MacGregor, who now…
Sweeney Todd, the 1979 Sondheim revenge tragedy musical set in Victorian London, is a challenging and musically complex play to stage even for…
On today's show:We spoke with Dr. Su'ad Abdul Khabeer about her new book Muslim Cool: Race, Religion, and Hip Hop in the United States. "After Living…
Police shootings of unarmed black men and the deaths of African-Americans in police custody have prompted calls for a national conversation about racial…
Fall is a good time for beer lovers. With the crisp air, light-bodied lagers and shandies are swept off the shelves to make way for dark and amber ales…
When people talk about shopping local, they’re usually referring to buying food, books, and other goods and services from a regional supplier as opposed…
Sam Amidon, the Vermont born musician, grew up in a musical family touring New England and playing traditional folk songs. Now Amidon tours the world…