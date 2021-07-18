-
New Hampshire is drafting plans for how its lobster fishery will help meet new federal goals for protecting endangered North Atlantic right…
Fishermen of a key bait species might soon learn how much of a reduction in catch they will face in the near future.Federal regulators have slashed the…
U.S. senators from New England want to grant the lobster another national day of celebration.They've introduced a resolution to again designate Sept. 25…
We kick off the summer season with NHPR's Outside/In. First, sharing the road between bikes and cars, and one cyclists's war against bike lanes. Then, an…
Off the coast of New Hampshire are the iconic Isles of Shoals.Somewhere around the middle of those isles is a dotted line -- the state border between New…
Maine politicians are calling for the European Union to deny a request from the Swedish government to have American lobster listed as invasive.Sweden…
As the summer winds down, so will demand for lobster and its market price. Maine lobstermen are bemoaning low wholesale prices, but far from shore, say…
We don’t often hear about seafood in our beer but it’s actually not new. Oyster stout was the traditional seafood beer in the 18th century when regular…