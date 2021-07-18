-
A bill seeking to clarify the state’s Rape Shield Law passed a key House committee 11 to 4 Tuesday. Under the current law, a victim’s sexual history is…
-
Gov. Chris Sununu wants lawmakers in the New Hampshire house to get behind a bill strengthening New Hampshire's rape shield law.The legislation is also…
-
New Hampshire lawmakers are working to clarify the state’s Rape Shield Law in order to ensure it applies throughout the entire legal process.Under current…
-
The New Hampshire Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear arguments in a case involving the 2012 rape and murder of UNH student Lizzi Marriott.The man…
-
Oral arguments in the case involving the 2012 rape and murder of UNH student Lizzi Marriott have been set for November 16.But lawyers in the case will be…
-
The New Hampshire Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday on whether information regarding the victim's sexual past in the Seth Mazzaglia murder case…
-
The New Hampshire Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday in the case of Seth Mazzaglia, a Dover man convicted of raping and killing 19-year-old UNH…
-
The New Hampshire Coalition against Domestic and Sexual Violence is arguing that the victim’s private records in the murder and rape case involving UNH…
-
The family of Lizzi Marriott, the UNH student raped and murdered in 2012 want the New Hampshire Supreme Court to reconsider a ruling that could make…
-
N.H. House Passes Bill To Require Convicts To Attend SentencingThe New Hampshire House has passed a bill that would require violent offenders to attend their sentencing hearings, following a dispute in the case of a…