Kindergarden

This year, a record number of schools in New Hampshire are offering full-day kindergarten. At least six districts spent the summer hiring additional staff…
It’s a pregnant moment for state education policy. Republicans control Concord, and Gov. Chris Sununu ran on a promise to change how education is…
As kindergarten becomes the new first grade, some worry that the joy of learning is being lost with higher rigor.
The incomes of wealthy and poor American families have diverged over the past three decades, so too have the educational outcomes of the children in these…