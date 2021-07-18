-
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig won a second term from Queen City voters Tuesday, beating challenger Victoria Sullivan, 57 percent to 43 percent.The race…
The Town Meeting numbers are in: the electronic gambling game Keno is coming to at least 18 more towns this year, bumping the total of New Hampshire towns…
The NH Senate votes unanimously to fund full-day kindergarten entirely from state funds, rather than using money generated by Keno. Instead Keno funds…
For the second year in a row, Lebanon City Council has voted against putting the electronic gambling game Keno in front of voters. After a lengthy debate…
New Hampshire is sending about $11 million to full-day kindergarten programs this year.The money is the result of SB 191. The law, passed last year,…
This year, a record number of schools in New Hampshire are offering full-day kindergarten. At least six districts spent the summer hiring additional staff…
The electronic gambling game Keno was approved by roughly three-quarters of the towns that voted on it last week.The state Lottery Commission says 55 out…
All thirteen of New Hampshire’s cities now offer full-day kindergarten. On Monday night, Concord became the final city to join the list.The Concord school…
Seven cities approved Keno gambling last November and 77 towns will put the question to voters at town meeting on Tuesday--and later this week, according…
On Town Meeting day tomorrow, several communities across New Hampshire will vote on whether to offer full-day kindergarten in their local school…