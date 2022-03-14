© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your state, your station: Support the local journalism you rely on.
Politics

More N.H. communities approve keno game

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 14, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT
keno_billys.jpg
PAIGE SUTHERLAND/NHPR
/
Keno at one of New Hampshire's restaurants in Manchester.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Lottery says a total of 91 communities have voted to approve keno since the electronic bingo-type game was approved by the state in 2017.

The latest communities to approve the game last week were Deerfield and Plymouth. Voters in Conway will consider it April 12, as well as whether to permit the operation of retail sportsbooks.

The lottery says the game, known as Keno 603, has generated nearly $148 million in total sales over the past five years, including more than $36 million this fiscal year.

The game is currently offered in more than 200 establishments statewide.

Tags

Politics kenoNH Politics
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press