-
Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made a stop in Concord Thursday, stumping for 2nd District incumbent Annie Kuster.Pelosi, one of Congress' most…
-
Ahead of our recent forum with Republican Congressional candidate Jim Lawrence, we asked you to send in your suggestions for what issues you wanted to…
-
Jim Lawrence, a Republican running for U.S. Congress from Hudson, hasn’t paid property taxes on his home for three years, according to the Concord…
-
Republican candidate for Congress Jim Lawrence provided details on his business background in an interview with the Union Leader, after a report by NHPR…
-
Republican Congressional candidate Jim Lawrence stopped by NHPR Monday for an hourlong conversation with The Exchange, as part of our ongoing series of…
-
Jim Lawrence is running for Congress in District 2 in New Hampshire. He’s a Republican, going up against incumbent Democrat, Ann McLane Kuster. His pitch…
-
For the latest in our series of “Conversations with the Candidates” leading up to Election Day, NHPR is sitting down with Republican Jim Lawrence to talk…
-
The second time was the charm for former state representative Jim Lawrence of Hudson, who defeated six other opponents in the race for Republican…
-
Two Republican candidates for the state's 2nd Congressional District went head to head for an hour Thursday night during a debate hosted by WMUR and the…
-
State Representative Marilinda Garcia won the Republican primary for New Hampshire’s second congressional district.After claiming her victory before a…