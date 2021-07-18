-
Two ISIS militants accused of killing four Americans in Syria, including a journalist from New Hampshire, were transferred Wednesday to the United States…
-
Journalist James Foley's Death Helps Reshape U.S. Handling of HostagesDiane Foley learned her son's fate not from any government official but from a sobbing journalist who asked if she'd been on Twitter.Foley had not, but…
-
The Trump administration in December decided it’s time to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.But New Hampshire Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen is speaking…
-
New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and the mother of slain journalist James Foley are urging President Donald Trump to continue prioritizing…
-
James Foley, a reporter who was killed by ISIS militants in 2014, was recognized by the New Hampshire Supreme Court Society with its Life and Liberty…
-
We sit down with Lulu Garcia-Navarro, host of NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday, and former foreign correspondent who has reported from Israel, Brazil, Mexico,…
-
Two Islamic State militants, who belonged to a terrorist cell that held and killed freelance journalist James Foley, were captured in January. Foley's…
-
Hundreds of people are expected to run in the James Foley Freedom 5k this Saturday in Rochester. The race is in honor of journalist James Foley who was…
-
The mother of a photojournalist killed by the Islamic State is fighting for press freedoms and services for families of hostages two years after her son's…
-
ROCHESTER, N.H. - A New Hampshire journalist who was executed more than a year and a half ago after being held hostage by the Islamic State in Syria has…