Indigenous rights

There are places on the map where the roads end. The Darién Gap, or el Tapon del Darién, is one of them.Plus, how maps change the world.This episode first…
A tale of love, ancestry, and homeland, with an acorn at its heart.In the early 1900s, an Ohlone woman named Isabel Meadows was recorded describing her…
The National Parks are seen as a national treasure, touted by some as “America’s Best Idea.” But restricting access to the natural world as a method of…
When the debate over drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge first emerged, most people had never heard of global warming. So over the last four…
The Gwich’in have lived and hunted in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge long before it was carved out as federal protected land. Their territory spans a…
The Threshold team visits Kaktovik, Alaska, the only town within the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, to find out how the conflict over drilling for oil…
The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge began as a bold vision to preserve enough land to sustain a whole web of Arctic animals. Today, these 19 million…