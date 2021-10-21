Outside/In: The So-called Mystery of Rapa Nui (Easter Island)

Who moved the giant monolithic statues of Rapa Nui, a remote island in the South Pacific? And how did they do it? These questions have been at the center of much speculation and debate since Europeans first arrived there on Easter Sunday, 1722, and called it “Easter Island.” The most popular theory was that this remote civilization destroyed itself – cutting down all the trees to make contraptions for moving statues.

But according to the indigenous people of Rapa Nui, their ancestors didn’t need to cut down any trees to transport the statues. In fact, their oral history has always been clear about how the statues were transported. The question is: why hasn't anyone been listening?

Featuring: Sergio Rapu Haoa, Carl Lipo, Terry Hunt, Sergio Mata’u Rapu, and Gina Pakarati

Duché de Vancy, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons Engraving of French explorer La Pérouse and his crew on their 1786 visit to Rapa Nui. His was the fourth major European visit to the island. La Pérouse wrote of the Rapanui: “these people were indebted to the imprudence of their ancestors for their present unfortunate situation of the island.”

Eric Gaba Map of Rapa Nui

Screenshot: Google Maps Rapa Nui is one of the most remote inhabited islands in the world. The nearest inhabited land is Pitcairn Island, 1,289 mi away. And the nearest continental point is Chile, 2,182 mi away.

Links

A profile of Sergio Rapu Haoa for the 2002 Rotary World Peace Scholars program at Berkeley.

Eating Up Easter – a documentary film produced by Sergio Mata’u Rapu, about how the people of Rapa Nui are grappling with environmental and social changes brought on by tourism and economic development.

The NOVA-National Geographic Documentary

