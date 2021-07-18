-
Puppies were everywhere, including in the arms of Gov. Chris Sununu, during a bill signing ceremony on Tuesday at the Humane Society of Greater…
-
Fourteen-months after 75 Great Danes were seized from a home in Wolfeboro, the Humane Society of the United States says it has successfully adopted all of…
-
A Keene judge has granted the Monadnock Humane Society’s request to send more than 50 Labrador retrievers to foster homes.The dogs were seized last month…
-
After a high profile case of animal cruelty, New Hampshire lawmakers are working on legislation to tighten commercial breeding regulations.The case of…
-
The story of Christina Fay and her dogs is a story of sharp contrasts. There is the $1.5 million dollar mansion where Fay lived with dozens of European…
-
A Wolfeboro dog breeder has been found guilty of 10 counts of animal cruelty in a case that gained international attention.In June, police raided the…
-
A Wolfeboro woman accused of animal cruelty says she treated her 75 European Great Danes like they were her own children, and deserves to have them…
-
A Wolfeboro woman is facing 12 additional charges of animal cruelty following the removal of dozens of Great Dane dogs from her mansion in Wolfeboro.In a…
-
New Hampshire's governor wants to strengthen the state's animal cruelty laws after more than 80 neglected Great Danes were removed from a…
-
The New Hampshire Humane Society is denying allegations brought up in lawsuit filed by its former executive director, who said she was fired for reporting…