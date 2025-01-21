NH warming shelters face challenges as temperatures fall and demand grows

As temperatures reach the single digits and below zero in some parts of the state, some warming shelters are facing challenges as they work to keep people safe.

If you need help: Here is a list of cold weather shelters and other support resources offered around New Hampshire. You can also call 211, or visit 211nh.org, for assistance.

In Littleton, an emergency overnight shelter is expected to open for the first time Tuesday night — after being delayed due to insurance issues.

The shelter, in a church-owned building at 18 Pleasant St., was supposed to open last week. But organizers had to push that back because they couldn’t find an insurer to work with them. Chloe Duff, the shelter’s director, said Tuesday that they got approval to use the town’s insurance temporarily, allowing them to open.

Duff said it was a priority to get up and running as soon as possible, given this week’s extreme cold. Local officials have said an increasing number of people in the area are living in tents. She said the shelter will open daily, beginning at 7 p.m.

In Manchester, a youth shelter has temporarily closed due to plumbing issues. Waypoint’s Manchester Youth Drop-In Center, located at 298 Hanover Street, is not able to take in new residents because it has been dealing with sewage flooding in the basement. The youth shelter is scheduled to reopen on Feb. 3.

Youth at the shelter had previously been able to stay overnight in the drop-in site but with construction the shelter has been helping them find other options in the meantime.

Waypoint’s youth services director, Mandy Lancaster, said they are still trying to help people in other ways, even if they can’t provide a place to stay. They are offering gas cards for those who might opt to spend the night in their cars and assisting with other sheltering options.

“I think for me what it really highlights is that this indicates a very real need for youth and young adult shelters in New Hampshire,” Lancaster said.

And over on the Seacoast, another shelter says it’s close to getting full.

Cross Roads House in Portsmouth serves adults and families. It’s a low-barrier shelter, meaning that it’s designed to make it easier for people to access beds and services.

Director Will Arvelo said 12 of 15 overnight beds are in use, and their daytime beds are at full capacity.

He said he expects overnight stays could reach max capacity as temperatures continue to fall.

“We're concerned about the folks that are out in the woods that should be coming in,” Arvelo said. “But so far we've been able to meet the need.”

Arvelo said Cross Roads House has had to activate their cold weather services more frequently this season, due to frigid temperatures. He said staff have needed to make adjustments and work extra shifts to keep people warm and safe.

“It's putting more pressure on the shelter, because every time we open the warming center we do it with the same number of staff,” Arvelo said. “From a staffing point it puts more pressure and work on them to activate the center to make sure that people are accommodated and welcomed and fed.”

NHPR's Paul Cuno-Booth contributed to this report.