© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚗 🚗 🚗 Donate your old vehicle to NHPR and support local, independent journalism. It's easy and free!

Growing visibility and increase of unhoused people in Portsmouth raises concern

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jeff McMenemy - Portsmouth Herald
Published October 16, 2024 at 2:02 PM EDT
Will Arvelo, executive director of Cross Roads House in Portsmouth, NH, said the transition shelter in Portsmouth always has a wait list. Deb Cram photo / Portsmouth Herald
Deb Cram
/
Seacoastonline via Granite State News Collaborative
Will Arvelo, executive director of Cross Roads House in Portsmouth, NH, said the transition shelter in Portsmouth always has a wait list. Deb Cram photo / Portsmouth Herald

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Police and advocates have seen an increase in the city’s homeless population, which has led to complaints from residents about people sleeping on park benches and in bank vestibules.

Resident Sarah Lynch emailed the City Council as a “concerned citizen regarding the influx of unhoused people sleeping in sleeping bags on our park benches, loitering by PMS (Portsmouth Middle School), the library, and Leary Field, and sleeping in vans adjacent to Leary Field and the Turf Field.”

“I walk every morning in Portsmouth and the increase in unhoused people sleeping on the sidewalk or in ATM machines is astonishing,” she said. “It is especially concerning considering the proximity to our schools, library, playgrounds, and playing fields.”

Lynch added she recently witnessed a man urinating in front of Market Basket on Lafayette. “I realize this is a very complex and sensitive issue, and I fully support organizations like Cross Roads (House) helping people in need,” she said. “I just don’t believe people sleeping on the streets is safe for anyone.”

Continue reading on SeacoastOnline.

Top stories of the day, 3X a week - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News HomelessnessHomelessPortsmouth
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.