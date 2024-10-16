Growing visibility and increase of unhoused people in Portsmouth raises concern

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Police and advocates have seen an increase in the city’s homeless population, which has led to complaints from residents about people sleeping on park benches and in bank vestibules.

Resident Sarah Lynch emailed the City Council as a “concerned citizen regarding the influx of unhoused people sleeping in sleeping bags on our park benches, loitering by PMS (Portsmouth Middle School), the library, and Leary Field, and sleeping in vans adjacent to Leary Field and the Turf Field.”

“I walk every morning in Portsmouth and the increase in unhoused people sleeping on the sidewalk or in ATM machines is astonishing,” she said. “It is especially concerning considering the proximity to our schools, library, playgrounds, and playing fields.”

Lynch added she recently witnessed a man urinating in front of Market Basket on Lafayette. “I realize this is a very complex and sensitive issue, and I fully support organizations like Cross Roads (House) helping people in need,” she said. “I just don’t believe people sleeping on the streets is safe for anyone.”

Continue reading on SeacoastOnline.