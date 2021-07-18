-
Keene State College has reached a settlement agreement with two former students who were arrested last year. The New Hampshire college agreed to forgive…
-
New Hampshire colleges, trade workers and policy makers have high hopes for job growth in the Northeast’s burgeoning offshore wind industry, even if we’re…
-
It's been a tough year for college students as the pandemic has completely upended college life. The University of New Hampshire moved all classes online…
-
College students this year are experiencing profound changes with what it means to be in college, and that’s led some to completely change their…
-
On the Weekly N.H. News Roundup, we'll speak with Executive Councilor and Democratic candidate for governor Andru Volinsky. We'll get his take on racial…
-
The Board of Trustees of the University System of New Hampshire approved reopening plans for UNH, Keene State and Plymouth State on Tuesday. Those plans…
-
New Hampshire colleges will likely continue with some aspects of virtual learning when students return to campuses this fall. It's a particular challenge…
-
In the second hour of our special on how N.H. students are adjusting to distance learning during stay-at-home orders, we focus on higher education.…
-
Universities and colleges are sending updated guidance to families on how to fill out the U.S. Census, in light of confusion over student residency during…
-
Contract lecturers at the University of New Hampshire have a new collective bargaining agreement.The school announced Thursday that it had ratified a deal…