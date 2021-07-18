-
New Hampshire health officials are warning that a recent outbreak of hepatitis A in the state is accelerating.The Department of Health and Human Services…
State health officials are warning that New Hampshire is in the early stages of a Hepatitis A outbreak.Thirteen people across southern New Hampshire have…
About 100 people between Friday and Saturday turned up at Bow High School for Hepatitis-A vaccines. They were offered by the state after a second employee…
A second employee at a Contoocook restaurant has tested positive for Hepatitis A, prompting state health officials to open vaccination clinics.The…
The state Department of Health and Human Services is investigating a case of Hepatitis A contracted by a food service worker in Contoocook.The person who…
Public health officials say six more Exeter Hospital patients have tested positive for Hepatitis C. That brings the total number of infections to…
Hepatitis is a general term for inflammation of the liver which can be caused by bacterial or viral infections, toxins, drugs, or heavy alcohol use.…
New Hampshire's Exeter Hospital has temporarily closed its cardiac catheterization lab after four patients contracted hepatitis C, and officials are…