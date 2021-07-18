-
A comeback not even Tiger Woods saw coming a year ago.A chaotic celebration that golf hasn't seen even in the best of times.Woods delivered the perfect…
An organization that promotes and organizes women’s golf in New Hampshire says it’s at risk of folding.The issue goes back to 2016, when the United States…
A Derry man will tee off Thursday in the 115th U.S. Open Championship.Rich Berberian Jr., the reigning New England PGA Champion, earned a spot in the U.S.…
Introduction to Turfgrass Management, Golf Course Design and Construction , Turfgrass management and Irrigation, & Golf Course Management“There is a split…
Psychologists have come up with an interesting twist on the old notion of the power of positive thinking: They've shown that you may be able to improve your golf game by believing the hole you're aiming for is larger than it really is.
Here's How And Why Bubba Watson Hit The Shot That Won The MastersHours of hitting little plastic balls as a kid taught him how to make things twist and turn in the air. And attention-deficit disorder appears to have helped him think of creative shots that others might not.