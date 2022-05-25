© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Biden to sign policing order on anniversary of Floyd's death

New Hampshire Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published May 25, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT
George Floyd vigil and rally in Manchester, N.H. June 2020 NHPR photo
Christina Phillips
/
Vigil and racial justice rally in Manchester, N.H., in June of 2020, a week after George Floyd's murder. NHPR photo / Christina Phillips

President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on policing Wednesday, the second anniversary of George Floyd's death. Most of the order is focused on federal law enforcement agencies — for example, requiring them to review and revise policies on use of force.

It would also create a database to help track officer misconduct.
The administration cannot require local police departments to participate in the database, which is intended to prevent problem officers from hopping from job to job.

But officials are looking for ways to use federal funding to encourage their cooperation. The order would also restrict the flow of surplus military equipment to local police.

NH News George Floyd
The Associated Press

