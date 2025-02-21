© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

The Brook casino in Seabrook plans major expansion

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Angeljean Chiaramida - Seacoast Online
Published February 21, 2025 at 9:36 AM EST
The Brook casino and sportsbook in Seabrook, NH. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR)
This story was originally produced by Seacoast Online. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The Brook in Seabrook is rolling the dice on a 24,000-square-foot expansion and renovation project to keep its tagline of being "America’s largest charity casino."

The Seabrook Planning Board unanimously approved the plans on Feb. 18 proposed by RMH NH, LLC, the Las Vegas owner of the local charitable gambling complex on Route 107.

After his engineers and consultants made their presentation to the board, Andre Carrier, CEO of The Brook, requested immediate approval to begin ordering construction materials before prices rise any further.

The construction will feature an 18,000-square-foot expansion of the "front of the house," providing additional space for gambling. According to the presentation, the project will also enhance the reception area and food service options — including the addition of a new restaurant – as well as a small retail shop. Furthermore, the entire entity will receive an upgraded mid-century modern facade.

Continue reading this story at Seacoast Online.

