New Hampshire schools are trying to keep track of kids learning remotely. And if students are chronically absent, the school has a few options: Call the…
Like many other New Hampshire communities, the city of Franklin has tried for decades to recover from a lost mill economy resulting in an aging…
School districts hoping for a boost in state aid are back to the drawing board after Governor Sununu's budget veto Friday. Democrats said the proposed…
We talk with the mayors of Franklin, Keene, and Rochester about their jobs, and the issues facing their communities, including education, housing, the…
It’s a cold November morning and Todd Workman is giving the grand tour of Franklin’s main drag. With the zeal of a kid who’s just built their first city…
Some residents and business owners in Franklin say they're fed up with a homeless encampment in the area. Franklin Police are aware of a group of what…
After a vote to break the tax cap, and then a reversal of that decision, the Franklin City Council Wednesday night finalized a school budget for the next…
Franklin's nearly 30-year old tax cap won't be in place next year. The city council overrode the mayor’s veto to break the tax cap with a 6 to 3 vote…
Representatives from several federal agencies converged in New Hampshire Tuesday to provide information on how municipalities can make use of government…
Governor Sununu's pick to lead the state labor department went before the Executive Council for a confirmation hearing Wednesday.Franklin Mayor Ken…