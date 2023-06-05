Autopsies find Franklin woman, toddler daughter died from multiple gunshot wounds

This story uses material from the Associated Press and updates provided by the New Hampshire Attorney General's office.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office released the autopsy results for two homicides and a suicide in Franklin this weekend.

Authorities said the bodies of 35-year-old Nicole Hughes and her 18-month-old daughter, Ariella Bell, were found in their Franklin residence Saturday. Autopsy results released Sunday night revealed their deaths were homicides from multiple gunshot wounds.

The attorney general's office said Jamie Bell, 42 fatally shot a Hughes and Bell, and wounded another child before he was found dead hours later of an apparent suicide on the bank of the Merrimack River.

Bell was seen fleeing a home in Franklin on Saturday afternoon, Assistant Attorney General Adam Woods said during an evening news conference. Neighbors said they had heard gunshots.

Police arrived at the home to find Hughes and Bell, her daughter with Jamie Bell, shot to death, Woods said.

Woods said Hughes and Jamie Bell were "intimate partners." He provided no further details on their relationship.

Hughes' 5-year-old daughter from another relationship had a gunshot wound to her arm and a cut on her back, Woods said. She was taken to a hospital in Massachusetts. Her injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Police spent several hours searching for Bell, first identified as a person of interest, on foot and by helicopter. The attorney general's office had said he was armed and dangerous.