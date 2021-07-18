-
A group of child advocacy groups is suing the state of Maine over its use of psychotropic drugs for children in foster care.The lawsuit comes a day after…
-
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del miércoles 6 de enero. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
-
The New Hampshire Disability Rights Center is suing the state of New Hampshire in federal court over its treatment of foster youth with mental health…
-
A new bill would direct the state health department take a more active role in overseeing the prescribing of psychotropic drugs to foster children in New…
-
The New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth, and Families wants to hire 57 more child protection service workers over the next two years.The budget…
-
Transracial adoption, or adoption outside of one's own race or ethnic group, has continued to grow in the U.S. in the last fifity years. We talk with…
-
New Hampshire will receive more than $500,000 to assist families at risk of entering the foster care system because of housing struggles. This marks a new…
-
New Hampshire is getting nearly $600,000 in federal funding that will go toward helping reunite children in foster care with their families.The $544,968…
-
After spending two years as a foster parent, first-term state representative Sean Morrison is concerned about what he says is a lack of rights for foster…
-
A crucial part of the troubled Division of Children Youth and Families, the state’s foster care system, faces serious problems of its own. A shortage of…