Managers in the White Mountain National Forest are planning a series of controlled burns aimed at protecting homes in Conway from the growing risk of…
More than 10 percent of New Hampshire is now in an extreme drought, with Lake Winnipesaukee and other reservoirs at record low levels and an increasing…
New Hampshire is taking the rare step of banning most campfires and smoking near public woodlands to prevent forest fires as drought conditions get…
Nearly all regions of the three northern New England states are experiencing some level of abnormally dry conditions right now, with some areas in a...
Update, 5 p.m. Wednesday: Concord fire officials say the Merrimack River island fire was extinguished this afternoon, though "hot spots" may flare up in…
New Hampshire’s ongoing drought has worsened again, with severe dryness now spreading into Grafton County and escalating impacts to surface water and…
You might see smoke rising or trails blocked off in parts of the White Mountain National Forest over the next six weeks.The U.S. Forest Service will be…
Governor Chris Sununu and Vermont Governor Phil Scott signed a joint letter to House and Senate leadership Monday, calling on Congress to increase funding…
An isolated forest fire in North Woodstock is so stubborn that even this rainy weather is not fully putting it out.Woodstock Fire Chief John MacKay says…