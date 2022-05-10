© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Crews fighting brush fire in White Mountain National Forest

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 10, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT
SHELBURNE, N.H. (AP) — Crews are battling an estimated 25-acre brush fire in New Hampshire's White Mountain National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service says the fire is west of the Leadmine State Forest in steep, mountainous terrain and has burned across part of the Appalachian Trail.

Burn with caution: Fire danger is high in N.H. right now

The fire was reported on Monday morning.

The Forest Service says there are no major threats to life or property at this time. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Crews from New Hampshire and Maine and local fire departments are helping in the response.

