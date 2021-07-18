-
An elementary school in Washington, New Hampshire has shut down after several people tested positive for the flu. WMUR reports school officials are saying…
With cold weather comes more stuffy noses, fevers, and bugs. Why do we tend to get sick in the winter, and why are some people more affected than others?…
At least 20 adults have died in New Hampshire because of complications related to the flu since September. And across the country, this year's flu season…
New Hampshire health officials say 20 people in the state have died of the flu or flu-related complications this season.WMUR-TV reports seven of the…
Flu season in New Hampshire is not as bad as in other parts of the country, but doctors are starting to see an uptick in cases. Dr. Pamela Hofley, medical…
It is a bad flu season this year, we look at why, the history of the flu and its vaccine, and where you should get vaccinated. To listen to the show,…
New Hampshire is one of 49 states reporting “widespread” flu activity, meaning the virus is rearing its head in more than half of the state. And according…
Public health officials were surprised last year when the dominant strain of circulating flu mutated after the flu vaccine had been formulated. The current version looks like a better match.
New Hampshire corrections officials are cancelling visits, classes and at least one parole board hearing at the state prison in Concord to prevent further…
New Hampshire health officials say it's not too late to get the flu vaccine.Officials said even though the vaccine is not a perfect match for the strain…