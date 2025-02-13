Flu activity is high in NH

New Hampshire health officials say the flu is widespread and circulating in every part of the state.

An increasing number of people have shown up at doctors’ offices and emergency rooms with flu-like symptoms in recent weeks, according to the state health department’s latest weekly flu report . About 1 in 10 patients during the last week of January – the most recent available data – had a flu-like illness.

Twenty-three adults in New Hampshire have died from the flu so far this season. The state hasn’t reported any flu deaths among children.

The country is in the midst of an especially bad flu season right now . Health officials are encouraging people to get their annual flu vaccines if they haven’t already. A little over half of New Hampshire adults had gotten flu shots as of Feb. 1 , according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Washing your hands, staying home when sick and other basic precautions can also help limit the spread of flu, health officials say.