© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR.ORG will be undergoing a planned outage at 10 pm tonight. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Flu activity is high in NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Paul Cuno-Booth
Published February 13, 2025 at 5:12 PM EST
Portsmouth Regional Hospital
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
State health officials say the number of patients at hospitals and doctors' offices with flu-like symptoms has increased in recent weeks.

New Hampshire health officials say the flu is widespread and circulating in every part of the state.

An increasing number of people have shown up at doctors’ offices and emergency rooms with flu-like symptoms in recent weeks, according to the state health department’s latest weekly flu report. About 1 in 10 patients during the last week of January – the most recent available data – had a flu-like illness.

Twenty-three adults in New Hampshire have died from the flu so far this season. The state hasn’t reported any flu deaths among children.

The country is in the midst of an especially bad flu season right now. Health officials are encouraging people to get their annual flu vaccines if they haven’t already. A little over half of New Hampshire adults had gotten flu shots as of Feb. 1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Washing your hands, staying home when sick and other basic precautions can also help limit the spread of flu, health officials say.

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
Health fluvaccination
Paul Cuno-Booth
I report on health and equity for NHPR. My work focuses on questions about who is able to access health care in New Hampshire, who is left out, and how that affects their health and well-being. I want to understand the barriers that make it hard for people to get care – including financial barriers – and what people in power are or aren’t doing to make things better.
See stories by Paul Cuno-Booth
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.