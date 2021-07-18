-
A fertility treatment provider says it's planning to build New Hampshire's first full-service IVF center in Bedford. The announcement comes just one day…
Since 1970, the average age of first-time parents has increased markedly, from twenty-one years-old to twenty-five. Now, many parents wait even longer to…
Two eras clash on Monday at the U.S. Supreme Court, when a law written in 1939 is applied to in vitro fertilization. At issue is whether children conceived through in vitro fertilization after the death of a parent are eligible for Social Security survivors benefits.
A series of experiments published in the journal Nature Medicine suggest young adult women have primitive stem cells that could generate new eggs. The findings are generating both excitement and questions.
Statistics from the Pew Research Center show that single women over 35 now account for around fifteen percent of the birthrate in the united states. One…