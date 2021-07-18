-
Several towns in Cheshire and Coos counties are getting $300 thousand dollars in federal rural development grants.The Northern Forest Center received…
-
New Hampshire’s northern counties have been awarded $2.2 million for local economic development projects by the Northern Border Regional Commission. Some…
-
Lawmakers have decided that, for the time being, New Hampshire will only be accepting a portion of a federal grant intended to help the state Medical…
-
Ten community health centers in New Hampshire are getting $486,000 in federal money meant to reward them for being leaders in areas such as chronic…