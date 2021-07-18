-
Legislators want to talk to federal officials about paying for hiker rescues in the White Mountain National Forest.But the head of the state Department of…
-
The White House is urging quick congressional approval of a deal to raise the debt ceiling and end the partial government shutdown.White House spokesman…
-
One area of funding hit hard by the government shutdown is science. Since so much basic research and development is funded by the government, the partial…
-
The extent to which the federal shutdown will hurt the White Mountain National Forest – and tourism - will depend on how long the shutdown continues, says…
-
If the federal government shuts down at midnight it will affect the White Mountain National Forest at a time when many tourists are headed there for fall…