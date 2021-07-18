© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Federal

    Word of Mouth
    Episode 8: Federal Courts
    When a trio of judges on a federal appeals court in Washington state upheld a freeze on president Trump's Executive Order on immigration, some people…
    Word of Mouth
    Trying A Terrorist: Emotional Closure Might Be Difficult
    Virginia Prescott
    With Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in custody, the relief many Bostonians felt at his capture turns to anger. While prosecutors have only begun to build their case…
    Health
    Supreme Court Upholds Affordable Care Act
    NHPR Staff
    Updated at 10:41 a.m. The Supreme Court ruled to uphold the Affordable Care Act. NHPR continues to bring you coverage throughout the day, and reports…
    NH News
    Transportation Bill Hits Traffic Jam
    Todd Bookman
    You can add transportation to the long list of issues hitting a roadblock in Washington. Funding for New Hampshire’s I-93 expansion may get stuck in the…
  • The Federal Reserve plans to keep short-term interest rates near zero until 2014, and some critics are concerned about the risk of inflation and the message it sends about the economy.
    National
    Record Low Interest Rates Raise Inflation Concerns
    Annie Baxter
    The Federal Reserve plans to keep short-term interest rates near zero until 2014, about 18 months longer than planned. Rates have already been low for several years, and there's much debate about the benefits and costs of the Fed's policies — including the message it sends that the economy's recovery is slower than expected.
  • Politics
    The Ultimate NH Primary Cheat Sheet
    After months of political debates, ad buying, and hand-shaking, the New Hampshire Republican primary is finally upon us. And not surprisingly, the latest WMUR Granite State Poll from the University
    Business and Economy
    The States With The Best And Worst Wage Laws For Home Health Workers
    President Obama is pushing the US Department of Labor to move forward on a rules change that would raise wages and require overtime pay for home health…
    Business and Economy
    How Defense And Other Federal Spending In NH Stacks Up To The Rest Of The Country
    Yesterday, we showed you a cool infographic created by a team of reporters at Stateline detailing, state-by-state, how a European recession could affect…