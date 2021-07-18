-
Sometimes, the clothes hanging in the closet hold dreams about who we could become. Clothing is powerful: just as a carefully rolled cuff might speak to…
Five people invite us to take a peek into their closets and tell us what's inside.For pictures, and to read the full text of this episode, click here.…
A fashion show this past weekend at the University of New Hampshire, part of the Black New England Conference, took an Afrofuturistic approach.…
Click photos for slideshow.For the last few months, Laura McCarthy has been preparing to put a lifetime of training on display before an international…
The intersection between technology and food makes a lot of people wary. Concerns over industrialized food, GMOs and big agriculture’s profit motive have…
Most beauty pageants test the mettle of contestants in categories like the evening gown and swimsuit competition, the Mrs. America pageant has a history…
When a garment factory in Bangladesh collapsed, the public cried out against sweatshop conditions and the deadly price of fast fashion - but fashion, it…
Gluten-free? Olive or coconut oil for cooking? Mediterranean or paleo? If nutrition is a science, why does the research vary so wildly, and why all the…
Dolce and Gabbana, the Italian fashion house known for underwear-inspired lace and satin dresses and clingy silhouettes, recently unveiled a new line of…
The term "protest song" conjures up songs from the 1960s...and artists from Nina Simone and Sam Cooke to Bob Dylan and Pete Seeger. If we are living in a…