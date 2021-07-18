-
Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed bills to create a paid family leave program, to expand absentee voting and to provide relief for people who have trouble…
A paid family medical leave program cleared the New Hampshire House on Wednesday, setting up a possible veto from Gov. Chris Sununu.Senate Bill 1, a top…
On Wednesday, Republican governors Chris Sununu and Phil Scott of Vermont announced a joint plan to bring voluntary paid family medical leave to the two…
The New Hampshire legislature approves a bill to repeal the state’s death penalty, sending the measure to the governor despite his vow to veto it. A bill…
In its first hearing on the proposal, the Senate Finance Committee heard from a bipartisan group of lawmakers, an economist and even a doctor urging them…
The third time seems to be the charm on efforts to get a paid family and medical leave bill through the New Hampshire House. But the most recent passage…
The New Hampshire House voted Thursday morning to move forward on bringing a family and medical leave program to the state, even after the commerce…
It’s a special edition of the Weekly New Hampshire News Roundup - recorded in front of a live audience at The Barley House in Concord. The legislature…
The New Hampshire House has approved a bill, HB 628, which, if it becomes law, would make New Hampshire one of a handful of states to require employers to…
The New Hampshire House on Tuesday approved a bill that would create a family medical leave insurance program in the state. The measure--HB 628--would…