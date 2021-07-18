-
Evan Bennett has wanted to be in a pig scramble since he was four years old. And now that he’s nine, it feels like he’s been waiting pretty much forever.…
For many New England families, the official signs of fall include foliage, apple cider donuts and a trip to the Deerfield Fair. But one Chester resident…
The Hopkinton State Fair kicked off Friday - its 102nd year.Events include horse pulling, dog water jumping and of course carnival rides and fried dough.…
New Hampshire's annual 10-day fair in Rochester may have to shut down after 141 years of operation.Due to declining attendance and high expenses, the fair…
The 65th annual fall foliage festival took place in Warner, New Hampshire this weekend. Attendees could purchase crafts by local artisans, go on rides, or…
The annual League of New Hampshire Crafts Fair at Mt. Sunapee is now in its 79th year.The show opened this past Saturday, and is the oldest,…
When it is county fair season, what fair would be complete without those equine feats of strength?Freelance producer Cheryl Senter sent us this audio…